COVID-19 mega vaccination drive in Erode on September 18

The district administration planned to vaccinate 1.50 lakh people in a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive to be held at 1,597 locations across the district on September 18.

In a release, District Collector H. Krishnanunni said the camps would be held at all the government hospitals, primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day. Children aged above 12 years could receive their first or second dose, while people above 18 years could receive their precaution dose. The gap between second dose and precaution dose should be six months, the release added.

A total of 3,196 workers and 70 vehicles would be deployed for the drive on Sunday across the district, the release said. The release added that the precaution dose was provided free of cost till September 30 and asked people in the age group of 18 to 60 to get vaccinated without fail.