COVID-19: Coimbatore reports 2,236 new cases, 20 deaths

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 2,236 new cases of COVID-19. The district had 21,184 active cases of the disease.

The Health Department said that 5,057 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday.

A total of 20 more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the official death toll to 1,658.

Tiruppur district witnessed a further decline in cases as the daily caseload dipped below the 900-mark with the reporting of 897 new cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 72,037.

The Health Department reported 12 new deaths, which took the death toll to 612. The active cases dipped below the 18,000-mark as there were 17,485 active cases in the district as of Thursday. As many as 1,770 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Thursday.

Erode district reported 1,390 new cases, taking the tally to 72,262. While 1,990 persons were discharged, 13,102 continue to be under treatment. Six persons died, raising the death toll to 475.

As many as 945 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 885 cases were indigenous and 310 cases were reported in corporation limits. 60 patients have returned from other districts like Chennai, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Kalakuruchi, Erode and Thiruvallur.

As per bulletin, 23 deaths were reported in Salem, including two women patients.

In Namakkal, 453 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. A 75-year-old man died at a government hospital in Namakkal.

In the Nilgiris, 442 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 24,301. The number of deaths in the district increased from 125 to 128 while 3,969 persons are undergoing treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 298 fresh cases, and 678 cases discharged with 10 deaths registered. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 2560 cases as of Thursday. A total of 36,342 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 292 fresh cases, and 326 cases discharged with two deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district was 2650. As of date, a total 21,712 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.