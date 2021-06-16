COVID-19: Coimbatore district reports 1,420 new cases, 28 deaths

Coimbatore district reported 1,420 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 2,445 persons from the district recovered from the disease.

The department said that the district had 14,396 active cases of the disease.

The district’s death toll increased to 1,806 after 28 more persons died of COVID-19.

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district saw a significant dip with 608 new cases on Wednesday, which was the lowest in five weeks.

The new cases took the overall case tally to 76,702. The Health Department reported 10 new deaths and the district’s toll touched 656. As many as 11,361 patients were active cases.

On Wednesday, 1,968 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 and the total number of recovered patients was 64,685 in the district.

Erode district reported 1,123 new cases, taking the tally to 79,938. While 1,733 persons were discharged, 9,962 continue to be under treatment. Twelve persons died, raising the toll to 509.

Salem district reported 693 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 81,608. While 1,456 persons were discharged, 6,003 continue to be under treatment. A total of 18 persons died, raising the toll to 1,307.

Namakkal district reported 314 cases taking the tally to 41,068. While 608 persons were discharged, 3,324 continue to be under treatment. Six persons died, raising the toll to 363.

In the Nilgiris, 242 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 26,488. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district increased from 138 to 140 on Wednesday while 3,016 persons are undergoing treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 207 cases fresh cases on a single day, and 220 cases discharged with five deaths registered. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 2,046 cases. A total of 37,827 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 179 fresh cases, and 304 cases discharged with two deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district was 1,862. As of date, a total 22,911 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.