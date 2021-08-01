COVID-19 awareness campaigns launched in Salem, Namakkal

The campaigns will be held till August 7

The District Collectors of Salem and Namakkal launched the COVID-19 awareness campaigns on Sunday.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegham flagged off the Health Department’s awareness vehicle at the Collectorate. The campaign would be held till August 7.

The Collector also launched a signature campaign.

According to the officials, 10.83 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till July 31 in the district.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh flagged off an awareness cycle rally at Namakkal South Government Higher Secondary School. The rally passed through Mohanur Road, Paramathi Road, Farmers market, Kottai Road and concluded at the Murugan Temple on Salem Road.

Officials from the Health Department, Rotary Club members and Indian Medical Association members took part in the rally and Ms.Singh administered an oath.