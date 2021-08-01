Coimbatore

COVID-19 awareness campaigns launched in Salem, Namakkal

District Collector S. Karmegham (second right) flagging off a COVID-19 awareness vehicle in Salem on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The District Collectors of Salem and Namakkal launched the COVID-19 awareness campaigns on Sunday.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegham flagged off the Health Department’s awareness vehicle at the Collectorate. The campaign would be held till August 7.

The Collector also launched a signature campaign.

According to the officials, 10.83 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till July 31 in the district.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh flagged off an awareness cycle rally at Namakkal South Government Higher Secondary School. The rally passed through Mohanur Road, Paramathi Road, Farmers market, Kottai Road and concluded at the Murugan Temple on Salem Road.

Officials from the Health Department, Rotary Club members and Indian Medical Association members took part in the rally and Ms.Singh administered an oath.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2021 11:54:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/covid-19-awareness-campaigns-launched-in-salem-namakkal/article35671823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY