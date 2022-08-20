COVID-19 | 34th mega vaccination camp in Coimbatore on August 21

The 34th COVID-19 mega vaccination camp will be held at 1,529 centres across the Coimbatore district on August 21.

As many as 1,081 camps in rural areas, 109 camps in municipal areas and 339 in corporation limits will be administrating COVID-19 vaccination — first, second and the booster dose.

So far, as per Health Department data, 2,14,024 booster vaccinations have been administered, 28,88,241 persons above 18 years received the first dose and 26,46,998 of them have received their second dose in the district.

Between 15-18 years, 1,40,239 got their first dose, 1,10,400 have got their second dose, and 90,250 children between 12-14 years of age received the first dose and 62,619 have received their second dose.

Totally, 62,32,938 have been vaccinated in Coimbatore, as of August 20, as per department data.