COVID-19: 102 new cases in Erode

A total of 102 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Erode on Friday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous and the district has 1,165 active cases.

In Salem, 56 cases were reported. Health officials said 18 cases were indigenous and seven were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 58 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

In Krishnagiri, 28 indigenous cases were reported and in Dharmapuri, 43 indigenous cases were reported.

As per bulletin, six deaths were reported in the region including one in Salem, one in Namakkal, two in Dharmapuri and two in Erode.


