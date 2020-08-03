Couple killed in accident

A man and his wife were killed after they were fatally knocked down by a tipper lorry near Ikuntam on Monday.

The victims Krishnan (52) and his wife Chitra (40), residents of Vethalai Thottam, were heading to see their daughter in Oddanur, near Ikuntham, on Krishnan’s motorcycle. The couple were crossing Ikuntam, when a tipper lorry from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler. The couple were thrown off the vehicle and caught under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot. The lorry driver fled the spot. Bargur police recovered the bodies and sent them Krishnagiri government hospital.