Couple ends life over son’s demise in Coimbatore

Their 14-year-old son had died of dengue in December 2021

A man and his wife from Kalangal near Sulur in Coimbatore district ended their life after they were unable to recover from the loss of their son who died of dengue in 2021.

The police said that V. Sathyaraj (36) and S. Saranya (36) were found dead in their residence on Monday morning. Sathyaraj was working as a CNC operator and Saranya was a homemaker. Their son Shyam (14) died of dengue in December 2021. As there was no response from inside the house on Monday morning, the neighbours broke open the door. They found Sathyaraj and Saranya dead, beside a photograph of their son on the floor.

The Sulur police rushed to the house after being informed by the neighbours. The bodies were shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police said that Sathyaraj and Saranya had shifted from Mysuru to Kalangal 15 years ago. Their relatives were informed about the death and they reached Kalangal on Monday evening. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)