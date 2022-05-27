Corporation to float fresh tender for Anna retail vegetable market

: Coimbatore Corporation will soon float fresh tender to give on contract the right to collect toll from traders and maintain the Anna retail vegetable market on Mettupalayam Road after the Council decided so at the Thursday’s meeting. The Corporation had placed for the Council’s consideration the retail market subject in which it said it had awarded the contract to Kaliappan for 2021-24 for Rs. 1.10 crore. Prior to awarding the contract, the Corporation had amended the by-laws governing various markets in the city to increase the entry fare for various types of vehicles and vegetable bags . Though the Corporation had awarded the contract based on the revised rates, the traders’ opposition to the rate revision had put the contractor in a fix because he was unable to collect the fare. Thereafter the Corporation had held a meeting to resolve the issue and decided to reduce the fare on a few items that entered the market and based on the reduction, the Corporation had proposed a relook at the contract awarded to Mr. Kaliappan. After debating on the issue, the Council decided to float tender afresh to draw new bids for the Anna retail vegetable market.



