Corporation Commissioner, MLA inspect residential areas

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and MLA R. Rajendran inspected various residential areas here and heard the grievances of the people on Saturday.

According to a release, the team visited Syndicate Bank Colony, Nehru Street, Mullai Nagar and Srinivasa Park here and heard the grievances of the public regarding desilting and constructing new drains, improving road condition and constructing a public toilet.

At Syndicate Bank Colony, public requested the authorities to desilt an open well and set up a park nearby. The authorities told the residents that necessary measures would be taken to address their grievances.