Coimbatore

Corporation Commissioner, MLA inspect residential areas

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and MLA R. Rajendran inspected various residential areas here and heard the grievances of the people on Saturday.

According to a release, the team visited Syndicate Bank Colony, Nehru Street, Mullai Nagar and Srinivasa Park here and heard the grievances of the public regarding desilting and constructing new drains, improving road condition and constructing a public toilet.

At Syndicate Bank Colony, public requested the authorities to desilt an open well and set up a park nearby. The authorities told the residents that necessary measures would be taken to address their grievances.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 10:48:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/corporation-commissioner-mla-inspect-residential-areas/article36049494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY