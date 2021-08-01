Corporation asked to abide by court order, take possession of reserved site

It has been nearly three years since a Coimbatore court directed the Coimbatore Corporation to take possession of a reserved site in Thiru Nagar but the civic body had done little since.

On September 10, 2018, the Third Additional Judicial Magistrate Court ruled that the plaintiff K. Rajesh was in illegal possession of 40.17 cent land in Thiru Nagar that legally and rightfully belonged to the Corporation.

Mr. Rajesh had claimed that he had been in possession of the land that was divided into 30 plots and on which the dining hall, kitchen and power room of a wedding hall were constructed. He had told the court that the land was a reserved site when the locality was carved out of a 4.51 acre land.

Though at the time of developing the 4.51 acre, dividing into housing sites and getting the approval of the government agency concerned the 40.17 cent land was shown as reserved site, later another plot of around 50 cent was shown as reserved site and this 40.17 cent land was divided into 30 plots and it was those 30 plots that was in his possession.

Therefore, it was wrong on the Corporation’s part to claim the 40.17 cent as reserved site. The Corporation contested his claim saying that once the developer had shown the 40.17 cent as reserved site and registered in records, even it did not have the powers to have it changed.

Further, the developers showing the 50 cent land as reserved site to take possession of the 40.17 cent reserved site was illegal and it was not informed of it.

The Third Additional Judicial Magistrate after going hearing the arguments from both sides and perusing the records dismissed Mr. Rajesh’s petition to rule in the Corporation’s favour.

But, the Corporation had done little to take possession of the land and demolish the illegally constructed dining hall, kitchen and power room, said civic activist S.P. Thiyagarajan. It should immediately take possession of the land to develop a park in the area, he added.

Corporation officials said they would look into the issue and do the needful as it was keen on protecting reserved sites.