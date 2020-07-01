Corpn. starts door-to-door surveyas part of control measures

Coimbatore Corporation has launched a door-to-door survey as a part of its COVID-19 containment measures and has set up 84 micro control rooms to enforce safety guidelines.

The surveyors would collect the name, age, phone number, number of persons living there, their quarantine status and a few other details necessary in its fight against COVID-19, Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath told The Hindu.

The Corporation had started the survey in a limited scale in South and West zones. In a day or two, it would expand it to the other three zones to cover the entire city. It had deployed 800 domestic breeding checkers for the task and would deploy an additional 1,000 persons.

After the collecting the details, the surveyors would hand over the forms to teachers manning the micro control room concerned.

The Corporation had formed 84 such micro control rooms and to man those had drawn teachers and headmasters/headmistresses from its education wing, Mr. Jatavath said.

After consolidating the data, the teachers would present the form to the control rooms set up at each of the five zonal offices.

At the end of the survey period, the Corporation would have details on each of the household, area with high population density, number of vulnerable people in an area, number of people in a vulnerable area, number of persons in quarantine, etc.

The teachers would then call people in quarantine to check if they were at home and if not, alert the flying squad concerned for follow-up action, Mr. Jatavath said.

The surveyors would also note down vulnerable areas in the wards – places where people gathered, places where social distancing norms were violated among others.

The teachers consolidating such details would pass on that information also to the flying squads.

If during the survey, the surveyors came across people with fever, they would alert the teachers, who would in-turn alert the zonal control room.

Along with the consolidated report that the teachers submitted to the zonal office, they would also present a plan of action for the next day, saying where the Corporation could set up medical camp or where it should intensify its disinfection spraying activity, he added.