Corpn. school students receive Kalam’s book

Students of Palaniammal Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School received 1,000 copies of a book authored by former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam here recently.

Supreme Mobiles, in association with the Read and Rise initiative of The Hindu Group, donated the copies of Kalam's “En Vaazhvil Tirukkural” worth ₹ 90,000 to the students under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity. R. Ramesh, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Tiruppur district and S. A. Radhakrishnan, Managing Director of Supreme Mobiles, participated in the event.

Urging teachers to inculcate the habit of reading in school students, Mr. Ramesh also told the students that it was important to be proficient in Tamil and English.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said it was important for students to read extensively to reach the next level in academics and profession. N.T. Kulandaisamy, school headmaster, was also present at the event.

Read and Rise initiative is an attempt to cultivate the habit of reading among students in government, government-aided and Corporation schools. The Hindu Group aims to distribute 1 lakh copies of “En Vaazhvil Tirukkural” this year, which was the last book authored by Kalam in his lifetime. A total of 91,000 copies have been distributed in schools across Coimbatore and Tiruppur as of October 21. Those interested in distributing the books can contact 90038 77778.