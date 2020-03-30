Coronavirus | Southern Railways to operate special parcel wagons

In view of disruption of transportation services in the wake of COVID-19, Southern Railway has offered transportation of goods through special parcel wagons.

In a release, Railways said that parcel vans are available for quick transportation of medicines, medical equipment and masks across the country.

According to a release, aggregated parcel van trains are available to operate in routes Coimbatore-Patel Nagar (Delhi region) – Coimbatore, Coimbatore - Rajkot- Coimbatore, Coimbatore - Jaipur- Coimbatore and Salem – Batinda.

Officials said that interested persons may approach Railway parcel offices for registration or may call commercial inspector for assistance: Coimbatore - 9003956955, Tiruppur - 9600956238, Erode-9600956231, Salem -9003956957, Nammakkal and Chinnasalem- 9003956956, Karur- 8056256965.

An exclusive Inspector has been deployed at Salem division- E. Muthu Kumar, Chief Commercial Inspector, freight marketing 9003956931.