Coronavirus | Southern Railways to operate special parcel wagons

In a release, Railways said that parcel vans are available for quick transportation of medicines, medical equipment and masks across the country.

In view of disruption of transportation services in the wake of COVID-19, Southern Railway has offered transportation of goods through special parcel wagons.

According to a release, aggregated parcel van trains are available to operate in routes Coimbatore-Patel Nagar (Delhi region) – Coimbatore, Coimbatore - Rajkot- Coimbatore, Coimbatore - Jaipur- Coimbatore and Salem – Batinda.

Officials said that interested persons may approach Railway parcel offices for registration or may call commercial inspector for assistance: Coimbatore - 9003956955, Tiruppur - 9600956238, Erode-9600956231, Salem -9003956957, Nammakkal and Chinnasalem- 9003956956, Karur- 8056256965.

An exclusive Inspector has been deployed at Salem division- E. Muthu Kumar, Chief Commercial Inspector, freight marketing 9003956931.

