Coronavirus | Nilgiris to increase testing after surge in cases

The number of people in Nilgiris who will be tested for COVID-19 in the coming week is set to increase, with district collector, J. Innocent Divya, stating that the administration is set to ramp up testing due to the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Collector, who inspected the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market, the farmers’ market and public spaces such as the bus stand on Thursday, said that more than 1,200 people are being tested for COVID-19 each day on an average, with the positivity rate at around 2.7%.

Due to the steady increase in the number of cases, culminating in a recent high of 38 cases on Wednesday, Ms. Divya said that COVID-19 care facilities are being set up in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Gudalur to treat patients. If the numbers continued to surge, patients will be treated at the newly set up facilities, she added.

Vaccine awareness

Officials from the district administration have launched a sensitisation drive among traders and merchants and markets across the Nilgiris, especially among those who are above 45 years of age to get vaccinated. Ms. Divya said that there were enough COVID vaccines available in the district, and urged merchants and people above 45-years-old to get vaccinated.

The district administration has also formed teams to monitor crowded public spaces like the markets, bus stands and popular tourist places to ensure that people maintain physical distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitizers before and after entering shops and tourist locations. Fines are being imposed on violators, officials said.

Officials said that the number of people visiting these areas was especially high during the weekends and on public holidays, due to people going shopping for essential items or visiting tourist places. Monitoring of crowds would be strict on these days, they said.