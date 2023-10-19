Copra procurement from Tiruppur farmers extended till November 26

October 19, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

With the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) announcing additional procurement of copra till November 26, the Tiruppur district administration has instructed farmers to register their particulars with the regulated markets in their respective areas.

The NAFED has fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for fair average quality of milling copra at ₹10,896 per quintal and ₹11,750 per quintal for ball copra, for the 2023 season.

This is an increase of ₹270 per quintal for milling copra and ₹750 per quintal for ball copra over the previous season that would ensure a margin of 51.82 % for milling copra and 64.26 % for ball copra, over the all India weighted average cost of production.

The MSP for copra, fixed by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices and views of major coconut growing states, was in line with the principle of fixing the price at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production. An announcement to this effect was made by the Central government in the Budget 2018-19.

In Tiruppur district, an additional 6,600 tonnes of milling copra and 400 tonnes of ball copra are to be procured. Advising coconut farmers to avail themselves of the benefit of better remunerative returns, District Collector T. Christuraj said in a press release that copra worth ₹172.92 crore had been procured by NAFED from 11,143 coconut farmers in the district from April 1 to September 30 this year.

For registration with the regulated markets in the undermentioned locations, farmers must submit particulars pertaining to chitta adangal, aadhar and bank pass book: Kangeyam (9940925095), Pongalur (9942420525), Pethappampatti (9710921187), Alangiyam (9385820581), Moolanur (9865425708), Udumalpet (9443962834) and Sevur (9842931585).