Control rooms set up for local body polls in districts

The district administration has set up a control room to enable people to lodge complaints with regard to malpractices during the rural local body polls on October 9.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said people could call the over 0424-2266766. Elections would be held to fill 27 posts – one district panchayat ward member, two panchayat union ward members, four village panchayat presidents and 20 posts of village panchayat ward members.

The Collector said nominations could be filed till September 22 while scrutiny of papers would take place on September 23.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is up to 3 p.m. on September 25.

Election will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 9. Votes would be counted from 8 a.m. on October 12.

Special Correspondent adds from Dharmapuri: The district administration has set up control rooms for complaints regarding the rural local body elections for the 14 posts in the district.

Complaints may be lodged at the Collectorate on 04342-230001; Nallampalli Panchayat Union on 04342-244234; Kadathur Panchayat Union on 04346-291100; Morappur Panchayat Union on 04346-263324;Palacodde Panchayat Union on 04348-222032; Harur Panchayat union on 04346-222032; and Paapireddipatty panchayat union on 04346-246432.