Contract workers get outstanding wages

Outstanding wages to 34 contract workers at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai has been paid as per the agreement reached between the district administration and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), said S. Chinnasamy, State Secretary of AITUC.
The decision was taken following talks the AITUC office-bearers had with Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police, Dean of the hospital, Tahsildar and manager from the private company that recruited the workers.
Mr. Chinnasamy said that outstanding wages to the workers were paid by the private company.
The company was instructed to deduct only 12% towards PPF and 0.75% towards ESI and not 29% as earlier, he said.
“It was decided in the meeting that the daily wage of a worker is ₹ 360 and after deduction towards PPF and ESI, the balance wage should be paid to the workers,” he said.
