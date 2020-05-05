Containment zone set up at Shoolagiri

With the opening up of the inter-State border along Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for the movement of stranded people with valid passes, vehicular traffic increased in Hosur here on Tuesday. The district administration put in place measures for fumigation and disinfection of vehicles coming from across the border into the State. Earlier, Collector S. Prabhakar inspected Hosur border check post at Atthibelle to monitor the surveillance of public movement and vehicles.
In the meantime, containment measures were undertaken in two areas in Shoolagiri after two flower sellers tested positive on Monday. Kamarajar Nagar and Anna Nagar in Shoolagiri were cordoned off and the family members of the two women were quarantined. The two women were admitted to the isolation facility at Krishnagiri Govenrment Hospital.
