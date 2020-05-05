Coimbatore

Containment zone set up at Shoolagiri

Containment zone set up around Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district where two women tested positive on Tuesday.

Containment zone set up around Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district where two women tested positive on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: N_Bashkaran

With the opening up of the inter-State border along Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for the movement of stranded people with valid passes, vehicular traffic increased in Hosur here on Tuesday. The district administration put in place measures for fumigation and disinfection of vehicles coming from across the border into the State. Earlier, Collector S. Prabhakar inspected Hosur border check post at Atthibelle to monitor the surveillance of public movement and vehicles.

In the meantime, containment measures were undertaken in two areas in Shoolagiri after two flower sellers tested positive on Monday. Kamarajar Nagar and Anna Nagar in Shoolagiri were cordoned off and the family members of the two women were quarantined. The two women were admitted to the isolation facility at Krishnagiri Govenrment Hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 11:10:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/containment-zone-set-up-at-shoolagiri/article31512979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY