Containment zone leaves Coonoor residents in a quandary

The containment zone set up around parts of Coonoor town where a majority of traders and vendors selling vegetables and commodities at the Coonoor market live, has meant that very few shops selling essential commodities have been opened the last couple of days.

Local residents said the containment zone meant that people had not been allowed to leave Raleigh compound, Rajaji Nagar or Mount Pleasant, while shops had also been asked to close to enable the municipality to carry out disinfection work.

Though the residents said that they were yet to face any major inconvenience due to the closure, they urged the district administration to ensure that enough shops were opened in each locality.

“Merchants were allowed to sell vegetables and other commodities outside the market area, but they too have been prevented from setting up stalls since Wednesday.

Many people do not know where to go to buy produce. So it will be helpful if the district administration releases a list of shops in each ward which will be opened in the morning,” said B. Basuvaraj, a resident.

Coonoor Sub-Collector Ranjith Singh said that vegetables and fruits were being sold in each locality in trucks and other vehicles. “We are also providing food and provisions for people in the containment zone. There is absolutely no need for people to panic,” said Mr. Singh.

The municipality has also begun setting up shops in each ward in Coonoor to prevent overcrowding in any particular area.

Officials said that people requiring any information or assistance can contact the district helpline number at 1077, or get in touch with their tahsildar or the Coonoor Municipality.