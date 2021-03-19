Contact number of poll observers

Election-related complaints can be taken up with the Expenditure, General and Police observers appointed for the Assembly constituencies in the district.

A release from the District Election Officer and District Collector C. Kathiravan said that General observers can be contacted at Erode East – Navdeep Rinva (91500-20720), Erode West - Alonu Chatterjee (91500-20721), Modakkurichi and Perundurai – Yogesh Kumar (91500-20722), Bhavani and Anthiyur – Prasanth Kumar Mishra (91500-20723) and Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar – Narbu Wangdi Bhutia (91500-20724).

Expenditure observers can be contacted at Erode East and Erode West – Arup Chatterjee (91500-20727), Modakkurichi and Perundurai – Sanjeev Kumar Dev (91500-20726), Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam – Arjun Lal Jat (91500-20728) and Bhavani and Bhavanisagar – Bhawani Shankar Meena (91500-20729)

Sunil Kumar Naik will be the police observer for all the eight constituencies in the district and he can be contacted at 91500-20725, the release added.