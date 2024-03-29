GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Contact details of poll observers in Erode

March 29, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The contact numbers of general observer, police observer and expenditure observer for Erode parliamentary constituency were released for the general public to lodge poll-related complaints, if any.

A release said police observer Ram Krishna Eswaranghar can be contacted at 93615 36138 and general observer Rajiv Ranjan Meena at 74181 40422. Complaints related to model code of violations and expenditures can be taken up with expenditure observer Lakshmi Narayana at 81225 90422. Also, they can be met at the Kalingarayan travellers bungalow between 12 noon and 1 p.m. Room No C1 - general observer, K1 – police observer and C3 – expenditure observer, the release added.

