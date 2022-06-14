Construction worker killed in accident in Salem

A migrant worker who was engaged in construction work at Veterinary Park died in an accident.

According to police, the deceased was identified as M. Srijal Murmu (23), a native of Jamtara in Jharkhand. He was engaged in concrete mixing work at Veterinary Park near Thalaivasal on Monday. At the time, he slipped and fell over the concrete conveyor belt and got stuck in the belt and died on the spot. The Thalaivasal police sent the body to Attur Government Hospital for a postmortem and registered a case.