Conservancy workers in Coimbatore demand better wages, job security

Conservancy workers engaged on contract basis by the Coimbatore Corporation, municipalities, town panchayats and panchayats staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday demanding better wages and job security.

The protesters, who assembled under the banner of Social Justice Conservancy Workers’ Association, said in their petition that the conservancy workers who work for the local bodies should be paid a minimum wage of ₹ 750 a day. They alleged that the contract workers in panchayats were paid only ₹ 80 for eight hours of work. According to the petitioners, contract conservancy workers of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital were paid only ₹ 325 a day and they do not have access to toilets, they alleged. They also protested against the move by the Coimbatore Corporation to privatise garbage collection in its central zone.

Residents seek basic amenities

The residents of Ganapathy Managar and Saravan Garden from Pappampatti panchayat petitioned the Collector on Monday seeking basic amenities. Their petition said that more than 100 families live in the two localities and do not have access to drinking water, street lights, tar roads and drainage. They also wanted the authorities to sanction a bus route to their localities.

Residents petition against TASMAC outlet

A few residents from the Madukkarai market area petitioned the Collector opposing the opening of a Tasmac outlet in the locality. Opening of the shop will cause disturbances to the public, the petition.