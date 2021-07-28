Cong. wants platform ticket price reduced

Stating that platform ticket rates that were temporarily increased to ₹ 50 during COVID-19 have been revised by many railway divisions in the country, the Congress Minority Wing has urged the railways to reduce the price at the earliest.

In a letter to Railway Minister, vice president of the Erode District Congress Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee K.N. Basha said that platform tickets were priced at ₹ 3 and were increased to ₹ 5 and ₹ 10. During the pandemic to prevent people from crowding at the junction, the price of a platform ticket was temporarily increased to ₹ 50. Persons accompanying senior citizens, patients, differently-abled persons and poor people faced hardship due to the hike in price.

Since cases have reduced and normalcy is returning, many railway divisions, including South Central Railway (SCR), have reduced the price of a platform ticket to ₹ 10. However, the Southern Railway has yet to announce a reduction in the fare so far. The letter urged the Minister to immediately reduce the price of tickets across the country to ₹ 10.