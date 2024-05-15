Confusion over ward, bad roads among concerns raised by residents in Ashok Nagar in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 73: Ashok Nagar (West Zone) Main areas: Thadagam Road, Chokkampudur, IUDP Selvapuram Colony, G. V. D. Layout, A. K. S. Nagar, Ramakrishnapuram Voters: Female - 10616, Male - 10872, Others - 2, Total - 21490 Councillor: D. Santhosh (DMK) Contact number: 8925514073 Issues: Frequent inundation of lanes, poorly laid roads Infrastructure: Corporation park, Primary Health Centre

In Ward 73, encompassing Ashok Nagar and Selvapuram near Selva Chintamani Tank, and a part close to the Kumaraswamy Tank, residents grapple with numerous issues and an alleged absence of officials to address their concerns.

Residents have expressed concerns about their inability to reach the councillor, D. Santhosh (DMK), to address their issues. “The councillor does not visit the ward regularly. Otherwise, we would be able to express our concerns better,” said Jyothi, a resident of Selvapuram.

Moreover, in many residential areas such as Chokkampudur, which encompasses both middle-income and lower-income households, confusion persists regarding their ward affiliation.

For instance, residents of Kuppana Gounder Street, who have been informed by Corporation officials that they belong to Ward 73 according to the delimitation map, claim that councillors of both Ward 73 and nearby Ward 80 pass the responsibility back and forth and do not acknowledge the area as part of their ward.

Similar issues are faced by residents of several roads near the Selva Chintamani Tank.

Nevertheless, Mr. Santhosh refuted these accusations, saying, “I have lived in this area my entire life and have consistently engaged in ward affairs. I am well-known here, and there is no ambiguity. The mentioned areas belong to Ward 80.”

Apart from this, the ward experiences inundation even during mild showers, with the problem worsened by its low-lying terrain, which is especially prone to flooding during monsoon.

While some attribute this to the ward’s elevation, others blame the absence of well laid roads, citing instances where new roads mitigated flooding. “Areas that would get inundated earlier, have not had the issue since new roads were laid,” said P. Jayakrishna, a resident of Katteri Thottam.

In places like Integrated Urban Development Project (IUDP) Selvapuram Colony, residents have been accustomed to navigating muddy roads for over a decade. The absence of bitumen-topped roads is notable, with some areas also lacking street lights.

Mr. Santhosh responded by highlighting the completion of the SUEZ 24x7 drinking water scheme in the ward, and noted that 80% of road works have been completed as a result. He said, “The remaining 20% is pending, but it will be addressed before monsoon.”

However, residents have also raised concerns regarding the quality of roads laid. Despite the expenditure of ₹5 crore on roadworks in the ward, the quality of construction is subpar. “With the exception of A.K.S Nagar Main Road and Thadagam Main Road, several roads are plagued with bumps, potholes, and other issues, posing challenges for motorists,” another resident said.

“There is a need to resume area sabhas so that residents can share grievances with officials. We cannot always go directly to the Corporation. These meetings help us collaborate with officials who can then seek our opinions for improvement,” said CP. Sukumaran, a small business owner in the ward.

In the last two years, no area sabha meetings have been conducted in the ward.