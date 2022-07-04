Concrete slab falls off at government school in Erode

Stating that classrooms are in poor condition and their children are pursuing studies in an unsafe environment, parents of students studying from Classes VI to VIII staged a sit-in-protest on the premises of Masimalai Rangasamy Gounder Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Kuttai in Veerappanchatiram here on Monday.

The 110-year-old school functions at two places, Classes VI to VIII at an old building in the Kuttai area and classes IX to XII on the main campus. The old building with 10 classrooms is in poor condition.

On Monday, concrete slab fell from the first floor of the building when parents came to drop their wards. They staged a sit-in-protest demanding new buildings and adequate toilet facilities for the 440 students. They said that classrooms were jam-packed and in pathetic condition and they fear untoward incidents will happen during the rainy season. “Repair works cannot be done to the classrooms and concrete slabs keep falling regularly”, they said and wanted a new building to be constructed by demolishing the existing structure. They said that alternative arrangements should be made for conducting classrooms as the unstable structure is a cause of concern during the rainy season. “We cannot send our wards as it is unsafe”, they added.

Police personnel pacified the parents who left the premises later. Later, the zone chairman and councillor inspected the school and held discussions with the school management.