Compression garments, a potential product for Tiruppur garment manufacturers

Garment manufacturers in Tiruppur who make socks, may start looking at making compression garments, which are sports and medical textile products. The AIC-NIFT TEA Incubation Centre for Textiles and Apparels, set up with support from the Union Government to promote innovation, is ready to support entrepreneurs in making compression garments and socks, using sustainable materials.

S. Periasamy, chief executive officer for the Centre, said a plant to produce compression socks can be set up with an investment of ₹1.5 crore. The market is huge, as compression socks are used by patients who have undergone surgeries and those suffering from varicose veins. Sport compressive garments are much in demand too. “We want to create awareness about this product and introduce it in the Tiruppur cluster. If an entrepreneur comes forward we can try to arrange for seed funds also,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Centre organised an awareness meeting regarding compression garments.

The Incubation Centre has 24 incubatees, and one of them is working on banana fibres. The fibre from banana plant waste can be blended with cotton to make a sustainable fibre. The yarn from this can be used to make the compression garments without compromising on the properties of the product. The Centre will work on it, he said.

At present, a substantial volume of compression garments are imported into the country. The prices are high and the sizes cannot be customised according to Indian needs. If the products are made by domestic manufacturers, there is scope for customisation and it will boost demand. “We need to create awareness among the industries and support them to start making the products,” Mr. Periasamy said.

One of the aims of the AIC- NIFT TEA Incubation Centre is introducing new products in the Tiruppur cluster and creating larger market opportunities for the industry in Tiruppur. Compression garments are one such product that the cluster can focus on, he said.