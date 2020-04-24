Complete lockdown in Salem district during weekend

District Collector S.A. Raman has announced two-day complete lockdown in the district, on April 25 and 26. Complete lockdown will be exercised in the Salem Corporation limits till Tuesday, April 28, according to the orders by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Mr. Raman said in a release that all shops, bakeries, weekly and vegetable markets and meat shops in the district would remain closed and advised public not to venture out on these days. Mr. Raman said that case would be registered against those stepping out of their houses for morning or evening walks and motorists, who venture out unnecessarily. He added that these persons would be admitted at hospital and would undergo tests for COVID-19.

Mr. Raman said that those venturing out of their homes from Monday should compulsorily wear masks and action would be taken otherwise.

He said that offenders would be fined ₹100 in first instance, ₹500 second time and case would be registered by the police under the Epidemic Diseases Act third time.

He added that about 200 vehicles have been arranged in the district for door delivery of essentials.

Mr. Raman advised public not to fly kites until the end of lockdown as they affect power supply. He said that stern action would be taken against the violators. Salons have also been advised to remain closed and they have been asked not to provide home service as it could cause spread of the disease.

Public should offer full cooperation to government’s efforts to prevent community spread, he added.

As on Thursday, five new cases were reported in Salem and containment measures are being carried out.

J. Nirmalsen, Deputy Director of Health Services said that containment measures are being carried out at 10 places here and nearly 1.35 lakh houses are to be covered in relation with recently reported cases.