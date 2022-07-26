Complaint boxes for teachers soon: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Poyyamozhi

R. Aishwaryaa July 26, 2022 16:26 IST

The complaint box named ‘Aasiriyir Manasu’ is to be placed at the Education Minister’s head office and his Chennai residence

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said a complaint box will be installed outside his head office and residence in Chennai for teachers — ' Aasiriyar Manasu' — soon. "Teachers need not have to anticiapte my presence at the office to put forth their grievances, but can put them in writing and drop in the box anytime. Steps to implement this are on," the Minister told reporters in the district. Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had attended the " Aasiriyargaludan Anbil Nammil Oruvar" event at the KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology in Arasur, Coimbatore district on July 24.



