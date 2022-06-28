Compensation given to victim’s kin
The Forest Department has given a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of R. Kalidas (56), maintenance assistance in Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, who was killed in an elephant attack on Siruvani dam road on Monday. Collector G.S. Sameeran gave the cheque to the victim’s kin on Tuesday. T.K. Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer, was also present.
