Commuters of Hosur in for a long haul with proposed traffic diversion on Denkanikottai Road

August 03, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

Widening of the railway bridge on Denaknikottai Road near R.C. Church is slated to begin on August 5. In view of the works, Denkanikottai-bound vehicle traffic will be diverted on Denkanikottai Road from Saturday for a period of seven months, according to Hosur Sub-Collector R. Saranya.

Denkanikottai-bound heavy vehicles from Hosur will be diverted to the left at Andhivadi junction on Thally Road, from where they will reach Mathigiri junction to Denkanikottai; the same route will be taken by heavy vehicles from Denkanikottai to Hosur.

Similarly, two-wheelers may take the underbridge near the railway station; Hosur-bound government buses and private buses from Denkanikottai will ply via Mathigiri junction, ITI, and railway station and return via Mathigiri junction, Anthivadi, Thally ring road, government hospital and the bus stand.

Bus stoppage has been enabled for rail passengers at Bharathidasan Nagar, behind the railway station.

Earlier, the run up to the scheduled diversion, a day-long trial run was carried out on Wednesday throwing traffic to disarray. Commuters were caught in the melee unaware of the notice issued by the administration of the proposed trial run and diversion.

