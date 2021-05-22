Commissioner orders closure of shop

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian on Saturday ordered the closure of a roadside shop in Saibaba Colony.

According to sources, the Commissioner ordered the closure of the shop, a tea stall, on Raja Annamalai Road during a routine inspection he carried out during the day.

The shopkeeper had built tea stall encroaching upon the road space, the sources said.

During his visit, he asked shopkeepers to ensure adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like maintaining physical distance in their premises and asked people awaiting their turn for shopping to wear mask.

The Commissioner also visited two electric crematoria – one in Thudiyalur and another in Kavundampalayam.

On Friday, the corporation had held a meeting with managers of 12 electric crematoria to ensure that they started work by 6 a.m. and finished work by taking the last body by 7 p.m. or so to ensure cremation of as many bodies as possible.

A circular from the corporation said the Commissioner had designated sanitary inspector K.V. Thirumal to supervise the disposal of bodies in all the crematoria. And, for each of the 12 crematoriums, the corporation had the ward sanitary inspector and supervisor concerned to coordinate with Mr. Thirumal and the officials in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital mortuary to cremate bodies one after another.

The Commissioner instructed the sanitary inspectors to also ensure availability of ambulances and hearse vehicles at crematoria and burial grounds for transporting bodies without delay.