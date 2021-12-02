Commissioner, MLA hear public grievances

Corporation Commissioner T. Chirsturaj and DMK MLA R. Rajendran visited various areas within the Corporation limits on Thursday and heard the grievances of the public.

They visited Banglath Street, Manikam Pillai street, A.V.Iyer Street, Thandavan Street, Muthusamy Street and a few other places here and received petitions from the public.

People demanded concrete roads, drains and other basic amenities.

The Commissioner and the MLA promised officials that steps would be taken.

They also visited a Government Middle School for visually-challenged and assessed the facilities.

They said steps would be taken to fill teacher vacancies at the school.

UGD works

They assured the public that underground drainage works would be completed at the earliest and tar roads would be laid.