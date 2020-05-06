Collectors urged to move skilled workers

To resume the water distribution improvement work (24x7 water supply improvement project) in the 60 wards in the city, Coimbatore Corporation has written to eight District Collectors to allow movement of skilled workers.

Sources familiar with the development said the Corporation had written to the Collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Salem and Pudukottai districts to permit movement of skilled workers.

The workers – around 20 of them – were skilled in laying ductile iron and HDPE (high density polyethylene) pipelines and their presence was required to resume work. As for unskilled labourers – mostly engaged in earth work, the contractor executing the water distribution improvement project – Suez India Pvt. Ltd. - had around 100 of them whom it could summon immediately from within the district.

If the Collectors grant permission and company mobilised the unskilled workers, the Corporation could resume work sometime in the second or third week of this month, the sources said and added that it would resume work in Selvapuram and a couple of localities off Marudhamalai Road.

The Corporation had also written to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and other similar agencies to engage their skilled and unskilled workers for early resumption of the work. The Corporation had to stop the work in the third week of March after the State Government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Corporation through Suez India Pvt. Ltd. had attended over 1,000 leaks in the distribution system in the old city (60 wards), including major complaints in Selvapuram, West Club Road and Gandhipuram.

It had also carried out corrective work to improve water distribution in Ramanathapuram and a few other places. The Corporation is revamping the old city’s water distribution system under the Smart Cities Mission scheme.