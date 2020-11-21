List of electoral registration officers for 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore released

District Collector K. Rajamani on Thursday released the list of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) for the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district.

For Mettupalayam, Kavundampalayam and Coimbatore North Assembly constituencies, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Coimbatore North will be the ERO. The Revenue Divisional Officer of Coimbatore South will be the ERO for Sulur, Thondamuthur and Kinathukadavu constituencies.

For Coimbatore South and Singanallur constituencies, Assistant Commissioner (Central Zone) and Assistant Commissioner (East Zone) of Coimbatore Corporation will be the EROs respectively. Pollachi Sub-Collector will be the ERO for the Pollachi and Valparai Assembly constituencies, a release said.

The tahsildars of the respective taluk offices will serve as the AEROs of the 10 constituencies. Forms for enrolment, deletion, correction and transposition in the electoral roll will be available at all polling stations, revenue divisional offices and taluk offices till December 15. Special camps for submission of these forms will be held at all polling stations on November 21 and 22 and December 12 and 13. The forms could also be submitted online through the website www.nvsp.in or through the ‘Voter Help Line’ mobile application, according to the release.