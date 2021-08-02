Collector orders more regulations

Collector G.S. Sameeran has issued a new set of COVID-19 lockdown restriction on Monday, after chairing a meeting with representatives of various trade associations. A few days ago, he had issued guidelines that came into force on Monday.

The restriction come into effect from Tuesday.

As per the latest restrictions, grocery stores, vegetable and fruit shops, bakeries and tea stalls should function only between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fish and meat stalls should remain open only between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All Tasmac-run liquor shops would function between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. All tourist spots in the district, museums and other places of tourist attraction would be closed.

Parks, however, would be closed for tourists only on Sundays.

The administration had also banned entry of public to malls and multi-storeyed shopping complexes on Sundays. The restriction for restaurants, as announced in an earlier, would continue, the release said.

Restaurants were allowed to function till 5 p.m. with 50% seating capacity and thereafter offer only parcel service.

The release further said the Pollachi cattle shandy would be closed from August 4 and appealed to people to extend cooperation to the administration’s efforts to control COVID-19 spread.