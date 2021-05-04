Coimbatore

Collector orders closure of bank branch in Erode for flouting norms

Collector C. Kathiravan ordered the closure of the branch of Indian Overseas Bank at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani for failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines here on Tuesday.

During his inspection, he found many customers not wearing masks and also not ensuring personal distancing. The Collector questioned the branch manager for flouting the norms and ordered closure of the branch from Wednesday.

Mr. Kathiravan inspected a two-wheeler workshop, a tea stall in the area and found a commercial cylinder being used without permission. He imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on the owner of the tea stall. He also inspected the measures taken on the premises of Arulmigu Sangameswarar Temple at Bhavani.

