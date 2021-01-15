Collector inspects water works

District Collector S.A. Raman inspected the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme works recently.

Mr. Raman along with senior officials inspected the progress of pipe-laying works.

Under the cheme, 100 lakes in Sarbanga basin in four Assembly constituencies, Sankari, Edappadi, Mettur and Omalur would be filled with surplus water from Mettur Dam. According to a release, the project is being implemented at a cost of ₹565 crore.

Twelve lakes under the Public Works Department, and water bodies in 83 Panchayat Union, four town panchayats, and one municipality would be filled under the scheme and about 4,238 acres of agriculture land would benefit.

Mr. Raman inspected the progress of works and advised authorities to complete the works as scheduled.