Coimbatore’s tally crosses 1,000 mark with 48 new cases

Coimbatore district crossed the 1,000 mark in terms of number of cases with 48 persons from various clusters, including Selvapuram, testing positive on Thursday.

As many as 1,026 persons had tested positive for the disease in the district as of Thursday.

Of the 48, nine were reported from a firm at Kurichi which the Health Department categorised as imported cases.

Other cases were reported from Sundarapuram, P.N. Palayam, Redfields, Varadarajapuram, Sowripalayam, Perur Chettipalayam, Sukrawarpet, Gandhipark, Vinayagapuram, LIC Colony at Kurichi, Chinniyampalayam, Kavundampalayam, R.S. Puram, Telengupalayam, Vadavalli, Kondayampalayam, Sugunapuram, G.N.Mills, S.S. Kulam and Puliyakulam.

On Thursday, a Kerala-based jewellery showroom on 100 Feet Road was closed for fumigation after two of its employees tested positive. City Health Officer S. Raja said arrangements were made to test swab samples of all the employees and customers who visited the showroom. The showroom was not sealed as there was no negligence found from its side, he added.

In Salem, 92 positive cases were reported on Thursday of which 83 were indigenous including 49 in the Corporation limits. Six had travelled from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, two had returned from Qatar and one from Karur, health officials said.

Namakkal saw an increase in cases with 17 persons testing positive. Of them, 13 were workers of a fabric company in Karur. Two persons travelled to Tiruvanamalai and Madurai, and one to Karnataka. A sanitary worker of the Salem Government Medical College had also contracted the disease.

Dharmapuri district recorded 55 cases in a single day, of which 12 were indigenous, seven were contacts of infected persons and others returnees from other states.

In Erode district, 17 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number to 313. Officials said five cases each were reported in the Corporation limits, Sathyamangalam and Bhavani Sagar while one case each was reported in Modakurichi and Nambiyur. Currently, 219 persons were under treatment.

The Nilgiris district saw 13 cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in the district stands at 172. The district administration said 123 people were being treated at the ESI hospital in Coimbatore, the Coonoor GH and the government headquarters hospital in Udhagamandalam. Forty-nine persons had recovered.

Six new cases were in Tiruppur district, taking the overall tally to 265. Four of them were from the Corporation limits, Health Department sources said.

A 53-year-old woman from Moomoorthi Nagar, an 80-year-old man from Kangeyam Road, a 57-year-old man from TSR Layout and a 35-year-old man from Universal Road tested positive.

The other two cases were a 50-year-old woman from Itchipatti in Palladam Block and a 21-year-old woman from Pappavalasu in Vellakoil Block. A total of 678 swab samples were lifted on Thursday as part of contact tracing in the district.