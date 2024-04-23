GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore’s Singanallur flyover project likely to be delayed

April 23, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Construction of a flyover at Singanallur junction in Coimbatore city is getting delayed as the response to the tenders has been poor.

An official of the State Highways Department (NH wing) said there was no response for tenders called before the election dates were announced. Hence, the Department would invite bids again after the model code of conduct was withdrawn. There might be a need to rework the costs. However, that should not be a problem, he said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the project cost would have to be approved by the Central government if it was reworked. However, since the current cost estimates were not viable, there might be no other option, but to rework the project cost. This was expected to delay the project further, he said.

The Department planned to construct a flyover for about a kilometre at ₹110 crore to be completed in two years. However, the project was delayed because of plans for a metro rail on Trichy road. With the State government finalising the metro rail project for Avinashi road and Sathyamangalam road, it was decided to go ahead with the flyover at Singanallur.

