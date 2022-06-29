Coimbatore youth held for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl

He sought money from victim’s father, threatening to upload pictures

A 22-year-old youth who sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl and videographed the incident was arrested here on Wednesday.

The girl, studying Class 12 at a government school in Modakkurichi taluk, became friends with Jesudas of Coimbatore through a social networking service and both were in love.

In October 2021, he came to her house when her parents were away and sexually assaulted her, promising to marry her. After their break-up, he recently sent a few pictures of the victim to her father, threatening to upload them on social media and demanded money from him.

Her father lodged a complaint with the Modakkurichi police who registered a case under Section 5(i) r/w 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and under Sections 66E (intentionally captures and transmits the image of a private area of any person without her consent) and 67B (transmits material in any electronic form which depicts children engaged in sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. He was arrested and produced at a court and lodged in prison.

Childline operates a toll-free helpline - 1098 - for children in distress.