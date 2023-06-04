HamberMenu
Coimbatore youth duped of ₹12.98 lakh in online job scam

June 04, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth in Coimbatore was cheated of ₹12.98 lakh by an unknown person who offered him an online job.

According to the police, Dominic Savio Chettiar, resident of a gated community at Uppilipalayam near Singanallur, received a message from an unknown number on WhatsApp about an online job on May 9. When contacted, the youth was offered a job and given multiple tasks.

The police said the unknown person later asked the youth to make investments for which he was offered higher returns. Trusting the person, Dominic transferred a total of ₹12.98 lakh in several transactions. Later, the unknown person stopped contacting him, the police said.

The youth lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police on Saturday based on which a case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

