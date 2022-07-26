Coimbatore to host Fair Pro 2022 from July 29

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Coimbatore, will organise the 12th edition of property fair, Fair Pro 2022, from July 29.

Gugan Elango, president of CREDAI Coimbatore, told presspersons on Tuesday that the event, to be held after two years, will have 28 participants displaying details of more than 75 properties. The projects on display will include villas, apartments, plots, holiday homes, retirement communities, and luxury houses. “We are targetting visitors of all age groups, starting from 21 years,” he said.

Fairpro usually gets about 14,000 walk-ins and 4,000 registered visitors. The business enquiries are for ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore. And a similar response is expected this year.

The participants will include property developers from Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Karur, Chennai, and Erode and the projects will be not only those in Coimbatore but also holiday homes in Anaikatti and the Nilgiris. About 10 projects that will be displayed have pre-certification of Indian Green Building Council. While 25 % of the projects that will be exhibited are new, the rest are on-going ones. All the participants, except five banks, are CREDAI members and all the projects have RERA approval.

The three-day expo at Codissia Trade Fair Complex will give the visitors a 360 degree solution, from investment to interest rates and market values, said a press release from CREDAI.

The organisers have also launched CREDAI Premier League, through which about 200 gifts will be given away on July 31. Already 8,000 people have registered for it. The participants will have to scan the QR code in advertisements and they will get a log in and can score points. The winners with highest points will get prizes, said Rajiv Ramasamy, secretary of CREDAI Coimbatore.