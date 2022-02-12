Coimbatore to get a multi-modal logistics park

The park is expected to meet the logistics needs of not only those involved in foreign trade but also for domestic cargo movement

Coimbatore and nearby areas that are known for presence of manufacturing industries in various sectors will soon benefit from modern logistics facilities.

The Central Government has identified Coimbatore as one of the two locations in the State for a multi-modal logistics park. The park is expected to meet the logistics needs of not only those involved in foreign trade but also for domestic cargo movement.

An official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toldThe Hinduthe park would come up on 100 to 120 acres in Coimbatore district. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation would identify the land. Simultaneously, two private companies were preparing a detailed project report and the NHAI would develop the infrastructure. “We hope that bids will be called in a year to develop the park,” the official said.

The park will have warehouses and proximity and access for air, rail, and road cargo movement. The land will be identified taking into consideration several such factors, the official added.

Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters Association, said this was a much-needed infrastructure. The government should ensure that costs reduce for the exporters because of the facility. “Such infrastructure are meant to support a region’s trade. So the infrastructure should be created first and these will gain the trade’s patronage over a period of time,” he said.

Coimbatore Custom House and Steamer Agents Association president P. Subramaniam said the park should address the concerns of exporters and importers in terms of cost effectiveness. The trade should be able to achieve cost recovery with such infrastructure, he said.