Coimbatore, Tiruppur officials take oath against drug abuse

As a part of the anti-drug awareness programme initiated by Chief Minister M.K Stalin, Collector G.S Sameeran on Thursday took the pledge to eradicate drugs in the district, with Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan and 1,000 students at the Hindusthan College of Arts and Science in the city.

Anti-Drug Club consisting of NSS and NCC cadets would be started in all schools and colleges in the district to raise awareness against and stop the use of drugs.

"The Food Safety Department checked 478 shops for banned tobacco products last year and levied a total fine of over ₹24 lakh. This year, till July 31, ₹13 lakh fine has been imposed against those selling such items and all their shops have been sealed," the Collector said.

He added that the district administration formed Narcotics Coordination Centre and a meeting was held last week to form a collective cell of departments in the district.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan said that in the last 15 days, special teams seized over 20 kg ganja. Action had been taken against 76 persons for peddling over 212 kg of narcotics near educational institutions, the Commissioner added.

Tiruppur

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Collector S. Vineeth and Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai took the anti-drug awareness pledge at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Kundadam near Dharapuram.

The Tiruppur Corporation organised anti-drug awareness campaigns in all the Corporation schools. Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati, and City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran participated in the campaigns. The officials and students took a pledge against the usage of narcotic substances.