Coimbatore student tops in State in JEE session-I

Deeksha Dhiwakar, a Class XII student from Coimbatore, secured the highest mark in the State in the Joint Entrance Examination session-I for B.E and B.Tech courses.

Deeksha of Suguna Pips School (CBSE) secured 290 out of 300 (99.998%) in the exam. "I didn’t expect to top the State as the exam was moderately difficult. But after seeing the key answers, I was confident in scoring high marks," she said. School president L. Suguna said Deeksha worked hard to fulfil her dream.

The exam was conducted from June 24 to June 30 in which 7,69,589 of the 8,72,432 students registered attended. The results were announced on July 11 by the National Testing Agency. The Agency will release the ranks once the session-II exam results are announced.