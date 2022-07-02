Coimbatore South MLA demands provisions for autism children
Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, has demanded to improve the opportunities in higher education for differently abled students.
According to a press release, Ms. Vanathi has sought for changing the assessment pattern for special children. As per the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission, facilities should be made available in the classrooms and examinations centres to accommodate students who are differently abled.
She said that more number of people who can assist the autism and differently abled students as scribe should be made available during the exams. Schools and colleges should conduct special classes for autism children, she added.
