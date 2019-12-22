Coimbatore shopping festival from tomorrow

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will organise the Coimbatore shopping festival, an annual event, from December 24 to January 1.

With 500 stalls spread over 1.5 lakh sq.ft at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex, the event will offer visitors food, entertainment, games, and a variety of products to shop.

Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, the fair will have products made by tribal people and women self help group members, eco-friendly items, handicrafts, consumer durables, food items, gardening products and home needs.

Debates, orchestra, games, special play area for children, food court, and special discounts are the other attractions at the nine-day fair.

Over 70 % of the stalls are by Coimbatore businesses. There are several programmes for children. ATM facility is also available on the premises.

“This festival is organised not only to promote trade and commerce in this region, but also make Coimbatore a holiday destination during the year end season,” says E.K. Ponnuswamy, chairman of the event.

About a lakh visitors are expected this year. “There are visitors from nearby towns and cities too,” adds R. Ramamoorthy, president of Codssia.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner J. Sravan Kumar will inaugurate the festival on December 24. Entry fee per person (aged above five years) is ₹50.