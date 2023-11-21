Coimbatore round-up

November 21, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Agriculture University, Jodhpur, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion of students’ training and postgraduate research in common kharif crops like pearl millet, mung bean, castor, sesame and also undertaking joint research in spices like cumin, fenugreek, and chenna.

Exchanging the MoU documents on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellors B.R.Choudhary (Agricultural University, Jodhpur) and V.Geethalakshmi (TNAU), also discussed fields of common research interests for a long-term collaboration. The MoU entails exposure visit, joint research work and course content sharing through blended learning.

Regional dak adalat

The Department of Posts will conduct regional level Dak Adalat in Coimbatore next month at the office of the Postmaster General, Western Region, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore, RS Puram. Postal customers can send their complaints to the Assistant Director (BD), office of the postmaster general, western region, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore - 641002 on or before November 29.

Book release

“From the Village to the Global Stage”, a book authored by A. Natarajan, Indian Foreign Service (retired), was released in Coimbatore recently.

E. Balagurusamy, Academic Advisor to the Jharkhand Governor and the former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, who released the book, said Indian diplomats abroad handled demanding and challenging tasks they were expected to protect India’s interests on a variety of issues such as bilateral, political, economic, trade and investment relations, education, and culture. “Mr. Natarajan has also penned down the challenges that he had faced from his childhood in the book. It is indeed a worth reading book,” he said.

G. Bhaskaran, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur, who received the first copy commended the strong ties developed by Mr. Natarajan in the war-torn Jaffna peninsula in Sri Lanka. At the behest of Mr Natarajan, along with other Tamil Associations and NGOs in Thanjavur, the Tamil University donated around 16,000 books on various topics to the Jaffna Public Library, he said.

Festival

St. Thomas Chaldean Syrian Church Festival will be held in Coimbatore on November 26 at St. Thomas Church, south Ukkadam. A traditional cross procession will be held around the church on November 25 and a holy mass will be held on November 26 morning at 7.30 a.m., according to a press release.

Rotary project

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown launched “Limp 2 Run”, a global grant project, last year in association with Kochouseph Thomas Chittilappilly Direct Term Gift and Rotary Club of Germantown (Memphis) to provide free arthroscopy (Key Hole) surgeries for ligament injuries of knee joint.

Through the ₹40 lakhs project, free arthroscopy surgery using keyhole method for ligament injuries of knee joints will be performed at VGM Hospital. The project is continuing this year too, according to a press release.

This project will focus on sportsmen who are financially weak and people who are financially weak and whose daily lives are hampered by the injury. Rajdurai, a welder and kabaddi player from Annur, is the first beneficiary who has undergone the surgery and is now able to walk, the press release said.

Those who want support under the scheme should take a scan, identify the ligament tear of knee, and inform the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown (9994402004, 9843270839)